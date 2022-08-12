Feds Aim For More Insight On Hacks With Maze Of Policies

By Ben Kochman (August 12, 2022, 9:53 AM EDT) -- As U.S. federal agencies push for more visibility into cyberattacks with a fast-developing patchwork of reporting rules, industry observers are keeping a close eye on how broadly the new laws will define covered entities and how quickly companies will be required to notify officials. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, are each mulling the details of breach reporting rules expected to have a deep impact on the way publicly traded companies and critical infrastructure operators respond to attacks. Regulators overseeing the banking, telecommunications and critical pipeline industries, among others, have also jumped into the breach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS