Gerber Says Baby Food Heavy Metals Suits Should Be Nixed

By Dave Simpson (July 11, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Gerber Products Co. urged a Virginia federal court to dismiss a group of lawsuits over allegations that there are heavy metals in its baby foods, arguing Friday that the parents have not pleaded injuries and that their claims are preempted by the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Gerber said that the parents have not alleged that they've been harmed in their lawsuits which were filed following a February 2021 report from the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform that found heavy metals in various companies' baby food products. "They allege only a 'risk of harm,' and twice over at...

