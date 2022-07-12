Quiet WikiLeaks Jury Mulls Ex-CIA Coder's Fate For 3rd Day

By Pete Brush (July 12, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday coached a jury deliberating the fate of former CIA coder Joshua Schulte on a technical legal point, answering the only substantive question jurors deliberating espionage charges against Schulte have asked over three days. In the late morning U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, who is overseeing the 33-year-old Schulte's espionage retrial, instructed seven female and five male jurors on how to consider whether the defendant took "substantial steps" as he allegedly attempted to share CIA secrets — including a hacking tool referred to as "Bartender" — from jail in 2018 after his bail was revoked....

