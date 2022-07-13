9th Circ. Open To Uber's Appeal Of Worker Classification Law

By Dorothy Atkins (July 13, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Judges on a Ninth Circuit panel appeared open Wednesday to reviving Uber and Postmates' claims that A.B. 5 — a California statute making it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors — unconstitutionally targets them and arbitrarily excludes others, with one judge saying, "There's no rhyme or reason" to the law's exemptions. The judges' comments came during a livestreamed hearing on an appeal by Uber Technologies Inc., Postmates Inc and two delivery drivers — Lydia Olson and Miguel Perez — who seek to revive their dismissed legal challenge to the state law known as Assembly Bill 5. The law went into effect...

