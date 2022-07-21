Biggest Ill. Decisions Of 2022: A Midyear Report

By Lauraann Wood (July 21, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court put employers on notice this year that they could be held both directly and vicariously liable for the same incident, upending decades of intermediate court precedent that protected companies when they took responsibility for a worker's error. The ruling marked one of the biggest decisions issued in the Prairie State so far in 2022. By letting a driver keep his $1 million punitive award against a company that had already admitted it was responsible for an employee's negligence in a traffic collision, Illinois justices directly confronted and rejected intermediate appellate precedent that had long suggested plaintiffs needed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS