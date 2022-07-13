Diversity Quotas In $1.2T Infrastructure Act Illegal, Suit Says

By Hannah Albarazi (July 13, 2022, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A white businessman sued the Biden administration in Florida federal court on Wednesday, claiming the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law in November discriminates against white men by unlawfully setting aside contracts for businesses owned by women and certain minorities. Florida resident Christian Bruckner claims that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act discriminates by prioritizing "socially and economically disadvantaged individuals" in violation of the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of equal protection under the law. Bruckner is represented by the Wisconsin Institute For Law & Liberty, a conservative law firm that routinely challenges federal initiatives that create greater opportunities for minorities. Bruckner's suit against...

