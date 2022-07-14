Med Biller Posing As NBA, NFL Figures Guilty Of $600M Scam

By Ivan Moreno (July 14, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A federal jury convicted a Long Island medical biller of bilking over $600 million from insurance companies by submitting false and exaggerated claims for his doctor clients, allegedly pocketing $63 million in commissions while impersonating patients including Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart and NFL General Counsel Jeffrey Pash. The verdict Wednesday came after a six-week trial that featured testimony from Smart and Pash, both of whom said Mathew James, the former head of third-party billing company Leale Inc., impersonated them to haggle with insurers to pay for services neither received. Central Islip jurors found the 54-year-old James guilty of health care...

