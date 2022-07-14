Credit Suisse Strikes $13.7M Deal With Investors In Libor Case

By Sarah Jarvis (July 14, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors accusing various financial institutions of conspiring to manipulate the Swiss franc Libor has asked a New York federal court to OK a $13.7 million deal with Credit Suisse, following its bid for approval of deals with NatWest Markets and Deutsche Bank. Representative plaintiffs — the California State Teachers' Retirement System, Frank Divitto, Richard Dennis and Fund Liquidation Holdings LLC — said in a Wednesday memorandum supporting their motion that the $13.75 million deal is procedurally fair, noting the settlement came from hard-fought, arm's-length negotiations with Credit Suisse Group AG and Credit Suisse AG. The deal is...

