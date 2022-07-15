Lab Co. Inks Nearly $10M Deal To End FCA Case

By Adam Lidgett (July 15, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey-based medical laboratory services business will fork over nearly $10 million to end allegations that it overpaid on rent as a way to try to get patient referrals to the company, according to the federal government. U.S. Department of Justice officials in Massachusetts said in a Thursday announcement that they reached a settlement with BioReference Health LLC and its owner OPKO Health Inc., requiring a payment of $9.85 million. That would end False Claims Act allegations in a case initially launched by a former worker. "Medical decisions by doctors should be based on what is best for each patient,...

