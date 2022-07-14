'Lottery Lawyer' Partner Tells Jury Of 'Panic' In $80M Fraud

By Frank G. Runyeon (July 14, 2022, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A former business partner of "lottery lawyer" Jason Kurland told a New York federal jury Thursday how they worked together to funnel $80 million from lottery-winner clients to their loan business, lost it all, and how "fear, panic" set in when the FBI came knocking. Cooperating witness Frangesco Russo — who has pled guilty to fraud, money laundering and extortionate lending — told a tale of how he, Kurland and their Long Island associates hoped to get rich with high-interest loans but ended up stealing millions from lottery clients as their enterprise entered a tailspin, "borrowing from Peter to pay Paul."...

