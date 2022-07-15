Trump's Testimony Delayed In NY Probe After Ex-Wife's Death

By Theresa Schliep (July 15, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Testimony by former President Donald Trump and two of his children in the New York attorney general's probe of the Trump Organization has been postponed due to Ivana Trump's death, a spokesperson said Friday. Attorney General Letitia James' office acceded to a request from the Trumps to delay the depositions — which were originally scheduled to begin Friday — in light of the death of the former president's first wife, according to the spokesperson from the office. The couple divorced in 1991. There's no rescheduled date yet for the depositions of the former president and two of his and Ivana Trump's...

