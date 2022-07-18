High Court's New EPA Ruling And Its Long-Term Implications

By Jennifer Leech, Zachary Pilchen and David Friedland (July 18, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- On June 30, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in West Virginia v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a case involving the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan, or CPP, and the Trump administration's Affordable Clean Energy rule. Applying what it calls the "major questions doctrine," the court held that EPA exceeded its statutory authority when promulgating the CPP. This decision has implications for the Biden administration's planned rework and reissuance of climate regulations, and other options for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the electric power industry and other sectors. But it also carries implications outside the environmental realm — providing litigants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS