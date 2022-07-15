Sony Beats PlayStation Antitrust Class Action, For Now

By Lauren Berg (July 15, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Friday tossed a suit accusing the Sony Corp. arm behind PlayStation of overcharging gamers billions of dollars by the monopolization of the console's online store, saying the gamers have alleged a potential anti-competitive effect in game pricing, but haven't quite alleged Sony engaged in anti-competitive conduct. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg granted Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC's motion to dismiss the action, saying the gamers haven't shown that Sony "terminated a profitable practice" — one of the circumstances creating antitrust liability the U.S. Supreme Court identified in Aspen Skiing Co. v. Aspen Highlands Skiing Corp. — when it...

