Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 18, 2022, 10:23 AM EDT) -- The news dominating the Delaware Chancery Court last week was Twitter Inc.'s newly filed suit against Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk for attempting to escape his $44 billion offer to buy the social media giant, bringing Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, who will adjudicate the case, into the national spotlight. Meanwhile, as the Twitterverse debated newly found terms like "specific performance," Chancery got ready for two trials that kick off this week: a 10-day trial in Wilmington over Oracle's $9.3 billion acquisition of NetSuite and a weeklong trial in Georgetown for a consolidated class action arising from TransCanada Corp.'s acquisition of...

