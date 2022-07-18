Ex-NFLer Wins $1.2M In Atty Fees For 'Arduous' Benefits Fight

By Hailey Konnath (July 18, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday awarded $1.2 million in attorney fees to a former NFL running back who prevailed in his "arduous" benefits suit challenging the league's player retirement plan, remarking that "David took on Goliath and prevailed." U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer ordered the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan to pay former New England Patriots player Michael Cloud $1.23 million in attorney fees for violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by denying Cloud a full and fair review of his reclassification application. Judge Scholer also ordered the plan to pay $600,000 in appellate attorney fees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS