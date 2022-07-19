US Seizes $500K Ransom From North Korean Hacking Group

By Ben Kochman (July 19, 2022, 1:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that it has seized around $500,000 in ransoms paid last year by hospitals in Kansas and Colorado to a North Korean hacking group, in the government's latest bid to convince the private sector that quickly reporting attacks can pay dividends. The cryptocurrency seizure came as part of an operation that "disrupted the activities" of a North Korean state-sponsored group using a newly discovered strain of ransomware known as "Maui," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said during a cybersecurity conference at the Fordham University School of Law. The Kansas hospital notified the FBI about the...

