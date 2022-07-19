Apple Cuts $50M Deal To End 'Butterfly' Keyboard Case

By Dorothy Atkins (July 19, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A certified class of Apple MacBook buyers asked a California federal judge on Monday to preliminarily approve its $50 million deal that would resolve nationwide allegations that the tech giant knowingly sold laptops with defective "butterfly" keyboards. In a 36-page motion, the class of consumers asked U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to preliminarily sign off on the nationwide deal under which class counsel will seek up to $16.67 million, or 30% of the total fund, in fees; up to $2 million in expenses; and a $5,000 service award for each of the class representatives. The motion says class counsel expects class...

