Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Cuts $50M Deal To End 'Butterfly' Keyboard Case

By Dorothy Atkins (July 19, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A certified class of Apple MacBook buyers asked a California federal judge on Monday to preliminarily approve its $50 million deal that would resolve nationwide allegations that the tech giant knowingly sold laptops with defective "butterfly" keyboards.

In a 36-page motion, the class of consumers asked U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to preliminarily sign off on the nationwide deal under which class counsel will seek up to $16.67 million, or 30% of the total fund, in fees; up to $2 million in expenses; and a $5,000 service award for each of the class representatives.

The motion says class counsel expects class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!