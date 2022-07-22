10th Circ. Affirms $1M Award For Raytheon Whistleblower

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 22, 2022, 1:38 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit affirmed a jury's $1 million award to an ex-Raytheon employee found to have suffered retaliation for reporting that he had been ordered to falsify data on a military contract, ruling that the jury fairly assessed evidence in his favor. A three-judge panel on Wednesday rejected Raytheon's arguments that Bruce Casias did not present enough evidence to show he was retaliated against and that the damage award was excessive, finding that jurors reasonably interpreted the evidence before them to conclude that Casias had been demoted in violation of the Defense Contractor Whistleblower Protection Act for reporting the ethical violation...

