Menominee Tribe, Hard Rock Renew Plan To Open Wis. Casino

By Grace Dixon (July 20, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and Hard Rock International rebooted plans to open an entertainment center and casino in Wisconsin on Wednesday, more than seven years after a former governor tanked an initial $808 million iteration of the development. A Native American tribe and Hard Rock International rebooted plans to open an entertainment center and casino in Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) The Menominee tribe and Hard Rock, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, announced efforts to relaunch a casino in Kenosha, Wisconsin, though the project is expected to span 60 acres compared to the initial proposal's 228 acres, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS