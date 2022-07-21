Nissan Owners Win Class Cert. In Shattering-Sunroof Suit

By Lauren Berg (July 21, 2022, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday certified class claims from drivers in California, New York, Colorado and Florida accusing Nissan North America Inc. of selling hundreds of thousands of vehicles with defective panoramic sunroofs, while largely denying the carmaker's motion for summary judgment. In a 41-page order, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick refused to dismiss the drivers' claims that Nissan violated state consumer protection laws by not disclosing the alleged sunroof defect, saying there are "genuine disputes of material fact" about the existence of the alleged defect and whether consumers would rely on it if it had been properly disclosed....

