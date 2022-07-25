Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Latham Can't Shake Russian Bank As Client In Jet Crash Suit

By Kevin Penton (July 25, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP still can't walk away from representing Russian state-owned bank VTB Bank in litigation in New York federal court related to the 2014 downing of a commercial airliner over Ukraine, according to court documents.

Latham told the court Thursday that while VTB Bank has an agreement for Brafman & Associates PC to take over as counsel, the details over how the new firm would be compensated while remaining in compliance with Russia-related sanctions are proving difficult to nail down, according to a letter.

While the Office of Foreign Assets Control has purportedly blessed an arrangement for Brafman to...

