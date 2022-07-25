Latham Can't Shake Russian Bank As Client In Jet Crash Suit

By Kevin Penton (July 25, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP still can't walk away from representing Russian state-owned bank VTB Bank in litigation in New York federal court related to the 2014 downing of a commercial airliner over Ukraine, according to court documents. Latham told the court Thursday that while VTB Bank has an agreement for Brafman & Associates PC to take over as counsel, the details over how the new firm would be compensated while remaining in compliance with Russia-related sanctions are proving difficult to nail down, according to a letter. While the Office of Foreign Assets Control has purportedly blessed an arrangement for Brafman to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS