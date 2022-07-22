Calif. Justices To Review Uber PAGA Fight After Viking River

By Dorothy Atkins (July 22, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court has agreed to review a ruling that Uber Technologies Inc. cannot force a former driver to arbitrate his worker-misclassification and Private Attorneys General Act claims, after Uber argued that the decision is likely to conflict with the U.S. Supreme Court's opinion in Viking River Cruises Inc. v. Angie. In a one-line, July 20 docket entry, the state justices granted Uber's petition for review of an April decision by an appellate court that affirmed a trial court's decision denying Uber's arbitration demand in a lawsuit brought by Erik Adolph, a former driver for Uber's meal delivery service, UberEats....

