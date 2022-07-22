Calif. Justices Urged To Find 'Take-Home' COVID Liability

By Lauren Berg (July 22, 2022, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A woman suing her husband's employer over her coronavirus infection urged the California Supreme Court Friday to hold that companies can be held liable for not doing enough to stop COVID-19 from spreading to their workers' households. The Ninth Circuit in April asked California's high court to answer two questions: If an employee contracts COVID-19 at his workplace and brings the virus home to his spouse, is the spouse's claim blocked by California's derivative injury doctrine? And does an employer owe a duty under state law to the households of its employees to exercise ordinary care to prevent the spread of...

