Ex-GOP Congressman, 8 Others Charged With Insider Trading

By Jessica Corso (July 25, 2022, 11:25 AM EDT) -- Former Republican Congressman Stephen Buyer has been indicted on allegations that he used insider information to trade on Navigant and Sprint stock ahead of publicly announced mergers, making him one of nine individuals that the federal government charged with insider trading Monday. Buyer, who represented portions of the Indianapolis suburbs from 1993 to 2011, is accused of profiting off the sale of stock he only purchased after learning of two pending mergers in 2018 and 2019. He was arrested Monday and hit with a civil suit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the same day, according to information provided...

