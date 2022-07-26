Ga. Judge Won't Revive $5M Suit Over State Farm Auto Policy

By Rosie Manins (July 26, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has denied a request to revive a time-barred $5 million proposed class case over a State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. policy for medical expenses related to vehicle crash injuries. U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross said in a Monday order that Georgia plaintiff Kimberly Sisia hasn't put forth any new evidence to support revival of her claims that Illinois-based State Farm took advantage of ambiguous policy terms to deny coverage. A Georgia federal judge said the plaintiff in a time-barred $5 million proposed class case over a State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. policy for medical...

