FDA Inaction May Not Doom GSK Zofran MDL, 1st Circ. Hints

By Chris Villani (July 26, 2022, 2:06 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit judge suggested Tuesday that a federal agency may not have blessed the label for GlaxoSmithKline's anti-nausea drug Zofran merely by declining to add a warning that it may cause birth defects. The issue is at the heart of a bid to revive a multidistrict suit that was ended before going to trial by U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, who found that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had all the evidence it needed about Zofran and still did not recommend a label change. The effect of the FDA's inaction is to preempt the hundreds of lawsuits,...

