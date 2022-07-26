Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jury Hands Pratt & Whitney Win In Palm Beach Cancer Case

By Carolina Bolado (July 26, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- A jury determined Tuesday that Pratt & Whitney was not liable for a cancer cluster in a Palm Beach County, Florida, neighborhood near the company's former rocket and aerospace testing site.

After deliberating just a few hours, jurors came back with a defense verdict for Pratt & Whitney, which had been accused by homeowners in The Acreage neighborhood in western Palm Beach County of failing to properly treat dirt contaminated with radioactive elements that was later used as fill in construction of the development's home sites in the 1990s.

A jury determined on Tuesday that Pratt & Whitney is not responsible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!