Jury Hands Pratt & Whitney Win In Palm Beach Cancer Case

By Carolina Bolado (July 26, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- A jury determined Tuesday that Pratt & Whitney was not liable for a cancer cluster in a Palm Beach County, Florida, neighborhood near the company's former rocket and aerospace testing site. After deliberating just a few hours, jurors came back with a defense verdict for Pratt & Whitney, which had been accused by homeowners in The Acreage neighborhood in western Palm Beach County of failing to properly treat dirt contaminated with radioactive elements that was later used as fill in construction of the development's home sites in the 1990s. A jury determined on Tuesday that Pratt & Whitney is not responsible...

