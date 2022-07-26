Spectrum Owes $7B In Stabbing Case, Jury Says

By Cara Salvatore and Morgan Conley (July 26, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A Texas jury hit cable TV outfit Spectrum with $7 billion in punitive damages Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by the family of an 83-year-old woman who was stabbed to death by a company internet installer in 2019. The Dallas jury previously determined that Charter Communications Inc., which does business as Spectrum, had been grossly negligent. Following punitive damages hearings on Monday and Tuesday, the jurors found the family of Betty Jo McClain Thomas was entitled to $7 billion in exemplary damages from the company. An attorney for Thomas' family, Christopher S. Hamilton of Hamilton Wingo LLP, told Law360 on Tuesday that...

