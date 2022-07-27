And Now A Word From The Panel: MDL Time?

By Alan Rothman (July 27, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Welcome to the latest installment of And Now a Word from the Panel, a column that "rides the circuit" with the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation as it meets on a bimonthly basis. After a hiatus of more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the panel is scheduled to hold its third consecutive in-person oral argument. For the July 28 hearing session, the panel heads west, holding that session in the Emerald City — Seattle. At that hearing, the panel is scheduled to hear six new MDL petitions, with a seventh to be decided on the papers. Before looking ahead...

