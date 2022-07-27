Uber Investors Get Class Cert. In 'Train Wreck' IPO Suit

By Dave Simpson (July 27, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has certified a class of Uber investors who allege the ride-hailing giant duped them about numerous corporate scandals, overhyped its business prospects and downplayed risks ahead of its May 2019 initial public offering. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg on Tuesday rejected Uber Technologies Inc.'s arguments that the class fails to meet the adequacy, typicality, predominance and superiority requirements for certification. "Defendants' affirmative defense of actual knowledge does not defeat certification, because the actual knowledge asserted concerns pieces of information disseminated in news stories, rather than the full scope of the issues Uber faced that plaintiff avers were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS