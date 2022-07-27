Vet Slams 3M's Bid To Undo $50M Earplug Injury Verdict

By Mike Curley (July 27, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A veteran of the war in Afghanistan is urging a Florida federal judge not to reduce a $50 million verdict or grant a new trial in his suit alleging Combat Arms earplugs made by 3M caused him to develop tinnitus and hearing loss, saying the company is "grasping for straws" with unsupported arguments. In a response brief filed Tuesday, Luke Vilsmeyer said the evidence presented in the case justifies the $50 million verdict, despite 3M's attempt to downplay severe tinnitus that he told the jury makes him want to "rip my ears off." According to the brief, the verdict amounts to...

