Finance Co. Urges Court To Greenlight Defamation Claim

By Lynn LaRowe (July 29, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A finance company that was socked with a trade secrets suit by a rival is urging a Georgia federal judge to keep a defamation counterclaim against the plaintiff's general counsel alive, saying he has caused reputational damage. Triad Financial Services Inc. launched the counterclaim after it was sued by Northpoint Commercial Finance LLC in the Northern District of Georgia in April. Northpoint alleges Triad had encouraged former Northpoint employees to steal trade secrets and poach customers in violation of employment agreements. Triad then accused Northpoint general counsel David McMichael of telling a customer that had switched to Triad that Triad had...

