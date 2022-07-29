Retired ICE Agent Denies Charges In China Repression Case

By Pete Brush (July 29, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A retired U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent from California on Friday denied federal charges in Brooklyn, New York, that say he stymied an FBI probe of Chinese agents who allegedly researched and harassed disfavored China nationals in America. Appearing via telephone before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sanket J. Bulsara, Derrick Taylor, 60, of Irvine entered his plea to counts of obstruction of justice and making false statements. "How do you plead to the charges Mr. Taylor, guilty or not guilty?" Judge Bulsara asked. "Not guilty," the defendant said. Taylor, whose LinkedIn page says he retired in 2011 and now runs a...

