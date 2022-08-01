Travelers Wants Out Of MLB HQ Accident Dispute

By Elizabeth Daley (August 1, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Travelers Indemnity Co. told a New York federal court that it shouldn't be the first to pony up defense costs in a dispute over a construction accident at the site of the new Major League Baseball headquarters in the historic Time & Life Building. In federal court papers filed Friday, Travelers claims State National Insurance Co. and Markel American Insurance Co. should pay first when covering the defense of Rockefeller Center and JRM Construction Management in a Bronx Supreme Court case brought by injured worker Dominick Dibrino and his wife, Alison Dibrino. Travelers argued to a New York federal court that...

