FBI Concedes No Evidence Of Private Twitter Data In Spy Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 1, 2022, 11:19 PM EDT) -- The FBI agent in charge of an investigation that led to the arrest of an ex-Twitter employee on charges he helped Saudi Arabia spy on its critics conceded on Monday that the prosecution didn't have any written evidence the defendant provided private Twitter user data to the Saudi royal family. On Monday, FBI supervisory agent Letitia Wu took the stand for a second day to discuss the evidence collected during the investigation, including telephone call logs, and business and bank documents. Ahmad Abouammo is a former manager at Twitter who was assigned to assist high-profile individuals in the Middle East and...

