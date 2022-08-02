Stephen King Testifies The More Publishers, The Better

By Matthew Perlman (August 2, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Author Stephen King told a D.C. federal court on Tuesday that it's become tougher for writers to make a living from writing, testifying for the government in its bid to block Penguin Random House's planned acquisition of Simon & Schuster. The U.S. Department of Justice alleges the move will give the combined company too much leverage in negotiations with bestselling authors for book rights and called King, whose recent works have been published largely by Simon & Schuster, to testify about his experience in the industry. "I think that consolidation is bad for competition. That's my understanding of the book business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS