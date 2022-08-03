Ex-Twitter Worker's Co-defendant Slipped FBI, Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 2, 2022, 11:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury considering criminal charges against an ex-Twitter employee accused of helping Saudi Arabia spy on critics heard FBI testimony Tuesday that another former Twitter worker charged in the case remains at large after slipping FBI surveillance, taking an Uber to the airport and flying to the Gulf country. The first witness called by the defense, FBI agent Jonathan Kingsley, co-lead the investigation against the defendant standing trial, Ahmed Abouammo. Counsel for the defendant has suggested that because Abouammo remained in the U.S., he has become the government's fall guy. Twitter alerted the FBI when they put Abouammo's co-defendant Ali...

