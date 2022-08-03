Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Twitter Worker's Co-defendant Slipped FBI, Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 2, 2022, 11:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury considering criminal charges against an ex-Twitter employee accused of helping Saudi Arabia spy on critics heard FBI testimony Tuesday that another former Twitter worker charged in the case remains at large after slipping FBI surveillance, taking an Uber to the airport and flying to the Gulf country.

The first witness called by the defense, FBI agent Jonathan Kingsley, co-lead the investigation against the defendant standing trial, Ahmed Abouammo. Counsel for the defendant has suggested that because Abouammo remained in the U.S., he has become the government's fall guy.

Twitter alerted the FBI when they put Abouammo's co-defendant Ali...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!