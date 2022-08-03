Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Queries Simon & Schuster CEO On Bidding For Books

By Matthew Perlman (August 3, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge peppered Simon & Schuster's CEO with questions about the frequency of competitive bidding for book acquisitions during testimony Wednesday on the government's bid to stop Penguin Random House from purchasing the rival publishing house.

U.S. District Judge Florence Y. Pan asked Simon & Schuster President and CEO Jonathan Karp about his statement that the company acquires about half of its new books through competitive bidding against other publishers and whether it is more likely that the rights to anticipated bestsellers are sold in this way, rather than through exclusive offers.

Karp, back on the witness stand for...

