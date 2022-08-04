Penguin CEO Says Simon & Schuster Deal Is For Market Share

By Matthew Perlman (August 4, 2022, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Penguin Random House's CEO said in D.C. federal court on Thursday that the publisher's planned purchase of rival Simon & Schuster is about winning back the share of the book market it has lost over the years, not about gaining leverage over writers. The U.S. Department of Justice called Markus Dohle as a witness in the government's bid to block the $2.18 billion merger, with DOJ attorney John R. Read asking the executive repeatedly if the deal is intended to "cement" Penguin Random House's dominance in the book publishing industry. Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle, seen in 2019, testified Thursday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS