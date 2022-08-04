Judge Rejects Bid For Remote Testimony At Delta Grope Trial

By Matthew Santoni (August 4, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh federal judge has denied a plaintiff's request to have witnesses testify remotely in an upcoming trial over Delta Air Lines Inc.'s alleged failure to stop a drunken passenger from groping her, ruling the COVID-19 pandemic was no longer enough to overcome the presumption that witnesses must appear in person. U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV on Wednesday rejected a request from plaintiff J.D. — who is proceeding under her initials because she was a victim of sexual assault — to have 10 witnesses from Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Ohio participate via videoconferencing in her September trial. The judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS