2 Insulation Cos. Plead Guilty To Bid-Rigging Conn. Projects

By Daniel Wilson (August 4, 2022, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Two contractors have pled guilty to roles in a bid-rigging conspiracy related to pipe and duct insulation for both private and public projects in Connecticut, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. BC Flynn Contracting Corp. and Axion Specialty Contracting LLC reached plea deals on conspiracy charges, with BC Flynn also copping to a criminal fraud charge, over a scheme involving themselves and other companies to rig insulation installation bids for various hospital, university and other construction projects over nearly seven years, the DOJ said. The agreements were filed in Connecticut federal court on Wednesday. "The plea agreements detail how the...

