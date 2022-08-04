Twitter Spy Case About 'Power, Greed, Lies,' Feds Tell Jury

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 4, 2022, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The criminal trial of an ex-Twitter employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia is a tale of "power, greed, lies," the government told a California federal jury during closing arguments Thursday, while the defendant's counsel countered that the prosecution hadn't given them the "full story." Ahmad Abouammo is charged with secretly acting as an agent of a foreign government, committing wire fraud, money laundering and falsifying records. He is charged along with another former Twitter employee and a Saudi national of providing information about Twitter users critical of the Saudi family to representatives of the Arab country between November 2014 and...

