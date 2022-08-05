Google Slams Users' Latest Bid To Pull CEO Into Privacy Row

By Allison Grande (August 5, 2022, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Google and Chrome users are continuing to exchange jabs in a dispute over the company's alleged tracking of private web browsing activities, with Google slamming the latest bid to depose its CEO as a "fishing expedition" and the plaintiffs pressing a California federal judge to impose more sanctions on Google for discovery violations. In a response filed Thursday, Google shot back at the plaintiffs' renewed request to question the company's CEO Sundar Pichai as part of a putative class action they are pressing against the tech giant, which they accuse of surreptitiously tracking Chrome users running the browser's incognito mode. U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS