Jury Convicts Ex-Twitter Worker On Saudi Spy Counts

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 9, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury found a former Twitter employee guilty Tuesday of secretly acting as an agent of the Saudi government, wire fraud, money laundering and records falsification. After two and a half days of deliberating, the 11-member jury of six men and five women found Ahmad Abouammo guilty on the most explosive charges, while clearing him on additional charges of wire fraud and aiding and abetting related to his two co-defendants, another former Twitter worker and a Saudi national who previously ran a social media management company. Abouammo now faces the possibility of spending more than 20 years behind bars...

