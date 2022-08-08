Televisa Says Investors 'Made Up' FIFA Bribery Claims

By Jessica Corso (August 8, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Mexican media giant Grupo Televisa is asking a New York federal judge to throw out a lawsuit accusing the company of bribing a FIFA official for the right to broadcast World Cup games, saying that the suing investors "made up" the allegations "whole cloth." In a 95-page summary judgment motion filed Friday, Televisa took a shot at a class of investors suing over a drop in the price of the company's American depository receipts that they say is linked to the alleged bribery revelation. The company, which is one of the largest Spanish-language media outfits in the world, denies the bribery...

