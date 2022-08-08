Fraud Retrial Denied Despite Erroneous Theranos Reference

By Elliot Weld (August 8, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan judge has declined to grant a new trial for a former nanotech company CEO convicted of lying to investors, rejecting his claim that a witness' erroneous reference to the infamous Theranos fraud case had prejudiced the jury. The mention of Theranos at former Nanobeak Biotech, Inc. CEO and founder James Jeremy Barbera's trial was a brief remark made by government witness Joseph Peters who, when asked if he was familiar with a company called "Theranostics" responded "was that Theranos, the Elizabeth Holmes company?" The defense moved to strike the statement, and the court promptly granted the motion, but the...

