NYC Wants Artists' Suit Over Jail Renovation Tossed

By Khadrice Rollins (August 9, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- New York City is seeking to dismiss a suit brought by two artists whose murals and sculptures at a Manhattan jail may be jeopardized by renovation plans, arguing the city-commissioned works are not federally protected. In a motion to dismiss the case Monday, the city argues there are no clauses in the Visual Artists Rights Act of 1990 that protect the artwork Kit-Yin Snyder and Richard Haas created for the Manhattan Detention Complex, so the city should be able to either store the art or reconstruct it as part of renovations to the facility. Within a week of when the suit...

