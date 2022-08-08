Publishing CEO Says Merged Rival Would Be 'Intimidating'

By Matthew Perlman (August 8, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The CEO of Macmillan Publishers told a D.C. federal court on Monday that the planned merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would create an "intimidating" publisher capable of acquiring any book it wants. Macmillan Publishers CEO Don Weisberg appeared as a witness for the U.S. Department of Justice as the agency looks to thwart the planned $2.18 billion deal that would combine the largest and third-largest U.S. book publishers by sales. Macmillan is currently the smallest of the so-called Big 5 publishers, and Weisberg contended that a company of the magnitude that would result from the merger between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS