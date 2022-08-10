HarperCollins Chief 'Shocked' By Simon & Schuster Price

By Matthew Perlman (August 9, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The head of HarperCollins Publishers told a D.C. federal court on Tuesday that his company considered making a bid for Simon & Schuster Inc. but was shocked at the $2.18 billion that Penguin Random House agreed to pay for the publisher. The U.S. Department of Justice called HarperCollins CEO Brian Murray to the stand as a witness for the government's challenge of the planned tie-up. Murray said he worked on an analysis for his company as it considered making its own pitch to buy Simon & Schuster and said he was "shocked" when he saw what Penguin Random House agreed to...

