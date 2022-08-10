Agent Says Authors Want Best Deal, Not Most Upfront Money

By Matthew Perlman (August 10, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A former literary agent told a D.C. federal court on Wednesday that finding the best book deals for authors is more about finding the right editor than securing a high advance payment, as the government continues its bid to block Penguin Random House's purchase of Simon & Schuster. The publishers opened their defense by calling former literary agent and William Morris Endeavor board member Jennifer Rudolph Walsh to testify as an industry expert in the U.S. Department of Justice's challenge. During questioning, O'Melveny & Myers LLP partner Abby Rudzin, an attorney for Penguin Random House, asked Walsh about another agent's testimony...

